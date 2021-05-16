Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 21,181,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

