Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.35 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,609,176. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

