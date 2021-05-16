Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

