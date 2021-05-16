Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.