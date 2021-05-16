Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

