Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,591.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

