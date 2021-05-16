Geneva Partners LLC Sells 55,359 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,359 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,391,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

