Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.