Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.31 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

