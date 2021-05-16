Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $330.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.77 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

