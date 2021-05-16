Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $143.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $137.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $570.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $584.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $648.75 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 296,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

