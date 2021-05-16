Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $164.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.33 million to $168.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $638.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.04.

Zscaler stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.34. 1,430,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

