Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,116 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

