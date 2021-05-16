D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 23 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $530.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.50 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

