Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,287,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

