General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,008 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $122,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

General Dynamics stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

