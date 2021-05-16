Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $610,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,485 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 5,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,006,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

