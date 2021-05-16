DiFy.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1.46 million worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $380.73 or 0.00784703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DiFy.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00063349 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

YFIII is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFIIIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DiFy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DiFy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.