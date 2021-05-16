$835.67 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $835.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $898.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.42 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $424.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $98.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,880,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $44,643.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,593,932.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,987 shares of company stock worth $15,651,143. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

