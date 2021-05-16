LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $17.46 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $17.46 million and $1.15 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00091179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.94 or 0.00511013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00233260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004927 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.12 or 0.01201850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041467 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

