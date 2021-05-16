Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

