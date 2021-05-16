Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $130.50 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

