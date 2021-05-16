Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

