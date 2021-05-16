Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AZN opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

