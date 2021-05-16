Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $1,345,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.