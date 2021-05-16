Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.44 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

