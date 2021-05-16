Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $23.98 on Friday, reaching $4,949.71. 16,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,896. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,905.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,449.86. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.