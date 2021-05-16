Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,916,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 153,985 shares during the period.

ARKF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 1,053,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,135. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17.

