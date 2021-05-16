Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,947,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMG stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

