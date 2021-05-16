Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

