LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

