Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

