Watchman Group Inc. Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. ITT accounts for 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 564,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. UBS Group cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.