Karpas Strategies LLC Invests $201,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. 7,745,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287,085. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.