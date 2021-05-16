Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners makes up approximately 3.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,586,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $18,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after acquiring an additional 628,473 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

