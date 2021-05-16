Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises 1.3% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,845,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,965. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.