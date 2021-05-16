Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lessened by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Kellogg stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. 2,985,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,471. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

