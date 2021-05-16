BitMax Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00088121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01100264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00063533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00113809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063447 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

