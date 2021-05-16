Mithril Price Tops $0.0893 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $89.28 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00294039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001575 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.