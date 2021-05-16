Unisocks Market Cap Tops $27.47 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $27.47 million and $56,395.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $87,489.43 or 1.79123250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

