BitMax Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00088121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01100264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00063533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00113809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063447 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

