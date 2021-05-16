Kendall Capital Management Sells 80 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. KLA comprises 2.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $305.75 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

