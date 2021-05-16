17,332 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $75,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 208,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 30,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.