Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 5,300 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. 6,692,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

