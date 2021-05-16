Unigestion Holding SA Sells 59,653 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,653 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 2.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.20% of General Mills worth $74,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 3,233,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

