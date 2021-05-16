Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,813 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $51,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 494,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,261 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,786. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

