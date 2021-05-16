West Family Investments Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 4.2% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. 7,505,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,390,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

