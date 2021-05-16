Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,228 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $24,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 837,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,670. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.