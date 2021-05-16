Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.46.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

