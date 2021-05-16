Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

